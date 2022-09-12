North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club will receive the keys to its newly refurbished clubhouse on Wednesday, after some 16 months of work.
The $10 million redevelopment included a reconfiguration of internal spaces, the installation of an elevator for disability access to the whole building, extra balcony areas, asbestos removal, a new accessible toilet, replacement of doors and windows, and a complete electrical and lighting upgrade, among other works.
Wollongong City Council originally anticipated the work would be finished by June 30 this year, but this was delayed by inclement weather.
North Wollongong SLSC's David Meredith said that while the building had been finished, there was still some cabinetry to be done in some rooms.
"As you would appreciate the fact that we have the keys to the club doesn't mean we are in an operational mode from day one for the club membership," Mr Meredith said in an update on social media.
"The much delayed handover occurring only two days prior to the UCI and the impact of the UCI on the precinct means many of the plans for the fitout have been delayed until after the bike event."
As a result, he said, the club would not be open to members until October 8, except patrolling members on patrol days, and those directly involved in organising or working on the fitout.
Mr Meredith said a contractor had been appointed to do the fitout and this work would get under way as soon as possible after the UCI Road World Championships were over.
The club has secured a "well-credentialed restaurant operator" for the upstairs dining area.
Mr Meredith said the leases were being finalised with the council and the restaurant was expected to open in the new year.
"The deal we have secured will ensure our financial viability well into the future," he said.
The refurbished club will also include a gym, which will be available only to active patrolling members.
"This is a strategy the committee is using to attract new patrolling members to the club and reward our current membership," Mr Meredith said.
Work continues on the North Wollongong Beach seawall; it too has been delayed by the weather.
"As the seawall is located within a tidal zone, the severe storms we've experienced throughout the works have made this a challenging space to work in," a council spokesperson told the Mercury last month.
