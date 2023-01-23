Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Buses go back to Wollongong's beachside car park

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After being banished to the surrounding streets, buses will be returning to their familiar Marine Drive layover location - possibly before the end of the month. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The buses were banned from Marine Drive last year - but now they're back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.