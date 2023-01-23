The buses were banned from Marine Drive last year - but now they're back.
In June last year the bus layover at Marine Drive was relocated in preparation for September's UCI Road World Championships.
Buses were relocated to Market Square and other nearby streets, much to the chagrin of local residents.
Drivers were also unhappy about the move, which limited access to toilet facilities - union officials branded the decision as "half-arsed".
The layover was turned into extra parking spaces, which suggested the move away from Marine Drive was permanent.
However, there are plans afoot to have the buses return by the end of this month.
Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said council was in negotiations with Transport for NSW to allow the buses to come back - despite the new parking spaces being heavily used by beachgoers.
"It was a taste of council's long-term vision for this site, which will see it provide more parking options for our foreshore precinct, as well as supporting diverse use of the Lang Park area for a wide range of events," Cr Bradbery said.
"For now, this site will be used temporarily as a bus layover for 12 months as we work through the next steps with Transport for NSW, who manage bus operations in the area. We will also work alongside stakeholders from local bus companies and the Transport Workers Union.''
The view is that the return of the buses will only be temporary as Transport for NSW continues to look for a permanent site.
Wollongong City Council general manager Greg Doyle acknowledged the alternative bus layovers had upset residents and businesses.
"We support bus layover locations within the city that meet the needs of our community as well as bus drivers and operators,'' he said.
"With buses returning to Marine Drive temporarily, this will provide an opportunity for Transport for NSW to continue firming up their plans for a permanent relocation."
Ultimately, Mr Doyle said he hoped to have the bus layover elsewhere in the city to allow for improvements to Lang Park.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
