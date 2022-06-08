Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Half-arsed' Marine Drive move leaves bus drivers in the lurch

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:47am, first published 5:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bus parking: TWU organisers Ryan Smith and Brad Gibson. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Bus drivers have said a decision to move a parking bay from Marine Drive to on street parking has been "half-arsed" by Transport for NSW and Wollongong City Council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.