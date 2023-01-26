Rider hopes CBD pop-up cycleways are here to stay

Fairy Meadow cyclist Paul Taylor would like to see the pop-up cycleways in the CBD remain.
Over the last two years, Wollongong City Council has created pop-up cycleways in the CBD as well as in Port Kembla, Towradgi and Thirroul.
The CBD cycleways have caused controversy with motorists - especially along Smith and Kembla streets, where parking spaces were removed.
Another source of friction was the fact that a section of Smith Street was changed to only allow one-way traffic eastbound.
The pop-up cycleways in other suburbs - like Thirroul - are just limited to road markings.
Despite motorists claiming no-one ever uses the city cycleways, Mr Taylor says he regularly pedals along them on his way between his home in Fairy Meadow and the CBD.
"I can ride from my place at Fairy Meadow and pick up Smith Street, go down Smith Street and then into Kembla Street when I have appointments and things in the central business district," Mr Taylor said.
"I also ride the same route down Smith Street and into Harbour Street to meet friends socially for a coffee at Belmore Basin."
Mr Taylor is a member of the Illawarra Bicycle Users Group and said they have had a rise in members since the pop-up cycleways had been installed.
"We're getting a lot of new people riding bikes, like families and some with cargo bikes where you can put kids on the back," he said.
"In the last 12 months we have had a 500 per cent increase in membership.
"So that makes us quite a large body to actually talk about cycleways and we'd certainly like to have input in council when they're planning these cycleways."
Cyclists - and everybody else - have a chance to provide feedback on the pop-up cycleways, with council conducting a final round of community engagement on the two-year trial.
"We know there are many opinions on the pop-up cycleways,'' Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"This is why we're asking for feedback from the community one last time.
"We're taking a critical look at the rollout of this trial and considering whether the different cycleways continue as they are, are tweaked, or removed altogether.
"Community feedback is an important part of our evaluation process and it's essential we hear from everyone in our community."
The feedback survey - there are separate ones for users and non-users is available on the Our Wollongong website until Monday, January 30.
