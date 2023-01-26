Woonona couple welcome Little Lucienne, their Australia Day baby

Australia Day celebrations just got a whole lot grander for a Woonona couple as they welcomed their second baby in the early hours of the big Aussie holiday.
Little Lucienne, Wollongong's first baby to be born on January 26 this year, was initially due a couple days earlier but held on a tad longer to announce her arrival on the historic day.
Dad, James Bleakman, 43, who'd had a "pretty busy morning" said he was elated to become a father a second time as everything finally sank in.
"Our usual Australia Day involves a family hangout or a nice lunch at the beach, now that Lucienne has come into our lives, we will be having a birthday party every year," he said.
Weighing just over three and a half kilograms, the Woonona couple's tiny bundle of joy is said to be fit and healthy.
Mum, Kelly Bleakman, 45, is well on her way towards recovery after delivering the baby through natural child birth.
The newborn's parents and her three-year-old sister Florence are excited to be taking her home from the Wollongong hospital tomorrow, where other family members will be coming in for her first look.
"My parents are here from the UK and they will be seeing Lucienne for the first time tomorrow," Mr Bleakman said.
The Australia Day committee delivered a gift package for the family along with other gift hampers, a voucher and fresh flowers from various businesses and organisations.
The Australia Day Committee congratulated the couple on the newest family member born on this memorable day.
"I'm very grateful for the gifts and also for all the help and support by the midwives at the hospital," Mr Bleakman said.
