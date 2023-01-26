Young boy struck by lightning at Barrack Point

A young boy has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by lightning on Thursday evening.
Emergency services responded to calls that the boy had been injured while swimming in Warilla Beach at Barrack Point, near Shellharbour, about 5.20pm.
It is understood the boy went into cardiac arrest following the strike and was pulled out of the water.
Paramedics and the critical care medical team treated him for burns to his chest, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.
A Toll rescue helicopter was on the scene. The boy was later taken to Westmead Children's Hospital via road under a police escort.
The boy, believed to be aged 10, is breathing and is in a critical but stable condition.
The tragic incident occurred shortly after a storm cell lashed the region.
A severe weather warning for hail and heavy rainfall was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology about 5pm on Thursday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
