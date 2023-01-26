Shortly after hundreds of swimmers competed in the Wollongong Harbour, a mysterious blue-green substance initially thought to be paint slicked its way through water.
The discolouration prompted a multi-agency response, with the NSW Environment Protection Authority believing the substance to be an algal bloom.
At this stage, the results of water samples are yet to be determined, leaving it a mystery as to whether the possible algae posed a health risk to the 1600 competitors who took to the water for the popular MMJ Aquathon.
"The bloom is likely to dissipate naturally in the next few days and beachgoers are advised to look out for signs of the algal bloom before entering the water," an EPA spokesperson said.
Firefighters responded to calls of the substance at Belmore Basin about 12.10pm Thursday, with a fire truck and two hazardous materials trucks arriving on scene, as beachgoers peered at the phenomenon.
EPA officers and Wollongong City Council were also called to investigate the substance.
Council has put up signs advising people to stay out of the water until results reveal whether the algae is harmful.
Blue-green algae can appear as specking, suspended clumps or as algal scums which take the form of green or yellow discoloured slicks on the water surface.
Contact with toxins in harmful algae can cause irritated skin and ingesting it can cause gastroenteritis symptoms like vomiting, fever and headaches.
NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries and NSW Maritime have also been alerted to the possibility of algae at the harbour.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
