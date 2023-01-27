Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra theatre icon Gordon Streek to live on in new drop-in library

Rosie Bensley
Rosie Bensley
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:15pm, first published January 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Adam O'Brien, founder and Creative Director of the Dire Theatre Company is collating the book collection of the late Gordon Streek into a drop-in library accessible to the public. Picture by Adam McLean.

The late community theatre icon Gordon Streek was a force in the Illawarra arts world, and one of his former mentees is determined to ensure his passion for community lives on.

