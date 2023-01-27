Police and family members are concerned for the welfare of missing 19-year-old man Leroy Cane, who was last seen at a Waterfall home on Wednesday.
The teen is visiting the area from Queensland and is not known to frequent any areas in Sydney.
He was last seen at a home on Warrabin Street, Waterfall, about 10pm on Wednesday, January 25.
Police have appealed to the public for assistance to locate Mr Cane, who is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
