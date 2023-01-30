Illawarra Mercury
Hysata, Fraunhofer IPT share in green hydrogen grant

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 2:00pm
Hysata was spun out of the University of Wollongong's research into green hydrogen, led by CTO Gerry Sweigers (front). Picture supplied

A Wollongong start-up will share in over $18 million to work alongside a German research institute to produce green hydrogen.

