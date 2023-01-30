A Wollongong start-up will share in over $18 million to work alongside a German research institute to produce green hydrogen.
The Australian Renewable Energy Agency named Hysata as one of four Australian companies to share in up to $50 million from the Australian government and 40 million euros, $A61.27 million, from the German government.
Hysata will work with Fraunhofer IPT to develop its more efficient electrolysers, which CEO Paul Barrett said will enable the cost-competitive production of hydrogen from renewable energy.
"This high efficiency, coupled with a simple approach to mass manufacturing and low supply chain risk is truly disruptive and will slash the cost of green hydrogen," he said.
Hysata has been scaling up its high efficiency electrolyser based on research conducted at the University of Wollongong.
The company recently raised $45.5 million, with backing from local giants such as BlueScope, as the firm races to get its electrolysers to market.
Currently, the production of green hydrogen is held back due to the cost of separating hydrogen and oxygen atoms in water. The process uses huge quantities of electricity, with the Australian Government's hydrogen strategy targeting the production of green hydrogen for under $2 a kilogram as a critical benchmark for the fuel source.
Hydrogen is thought to be critical to the decarbonisation of energy intensive industries such as steelmaking, chemical production and heavy transportation.
Mr Barrett said the funding would be critical to realising this vision.
"Australia has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be a global leader in green hydrogen and we are delighted to see the government backing Australian innovators. Our technology will enhance sovereign manufacturing capabilities, create high skilled jobs and position Australia as a green hydrogen powerhouse by providing electrolysers for domestic projects and exports."
Receive local business news in our Business Briefing newsletter, delivered every Thursday. Sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.