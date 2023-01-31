Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bunnings delivery truck rolls on Bulli Pass, spilling huge drums of paint

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 31 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A truck delivering paint to Bunnings Warehouse stores in the Illawarra lost control while taking on a hairpin turn at Bulli Pass, spilling thousands of litres of paint onto the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.