A truck delivering paint to Bunnings Warehouse stores in the Illawarra lost control while taking on a hairpin turn at Bulli Pass, spilling thousands of litres of paint onto the road.
The incident has caused traffic issues, and a huge clean up for emergency services.
The vehicle rolled on to its side just after 10am, with multiple emergency service workers responding.
Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander for Illawarra Chad Wallace said the Bunnings truck was carrying 6000 litres of paint and most of it spilled onto the road when the truck overturned.
"The first crew of firefighters on the scene started shovelling sand onto the spill to contain it," he said.
"They were left with a 20 metre by 20 metre area of sand and paint."
Mr Wallace said the truck luckily missed all the other vehicles and the driver also managed to free himself from the wreck almost immediately.
The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.
By 11.45pm, the truck had been rolled back the right way, and crews were working to recover any paint and load it back on the truck.
The FRNSW duty commander said several skilled teams have been involved in containing the paint carnage.
FRNSW Duty commanders from Bulli and Thirroul were also in attendance, joined by a Specialist Hazardous Materials Response team from Shellharbour and Sydney.
RFS crews from the Bulli, Helnsburgh and Mt Keira stations were also on the scene.
NSW RFS Illawarra-Sutherland Superintendent Martin Surrey said Bulli Pass was a notorious spot for accidents.
"It is quite a tricky spot with the hairpin turn," he said.
A small crane was used to get the truck back to an upright position after which the truck was pulled away from the scene.
"It remains on the side at a safe distance, to be removed later," he said.
Motorists are being advised to reduce speed, exercise caution and allow for extra travel time.
