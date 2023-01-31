Two men, three police chases, four cars, a toy gun, drugs and a caravan.
It might sound like the plot of the latest Fast and the Furious, but it's actually a wild string of events Wollongong Police allege took place across Bellambi, Dapto, Towradgi, and Figtree on Sunday night.
Now, 25-year-old Jake Smith is behind bars after being refused bail over seven charges relating to drugs, firearms and three separate police chases.
Police claim Smith was involved in three separate pursuits in Towradgi, Figtree and Dapto late Sunday and early Monday morning.
It is alleged he was behind the wheel of a black Subaru WRX sedan which went to a home on Whitby Mews in Bellambi about 5.45pm on Sunday, where police claim Smith threatened a resident with a firearm.
An illegal gel blaster, which looks similar to a real firearm but shoots small water-based pellets, was later seized, police said.
Police said Highway Patrol officers spotted the WRX in the Dapto area just before 6.40pm and directed the driver to pull over, but claim he failed to do so.
A pursuit was initiated; however, terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.
It's then claimed Smith was involved in another pursuit around 11.15pm, where police attempted to stop a white Toyota Corolla in the Towradgi area. That was also called off a short time later due to safety reasons.
Police allege the same man was involved in a third chase around 1am on Monday, this time in a black Subaru Impreza, through the Figtree area.
The vehicle was followed to Sussex Street in Berkeley, where police arrested two men - Smith and an 18-year-old - who were allegedly hiding inside a caravan.
Police claim they found a ute matching the description of the earlier vehicle in the backyard, along with a white crystalline substance (believed to be methylamphetamine), and cash inside the ute.
Police officers then executed a search warrant at the Sussex Street home, where they allegedly found cannabis, MDMA, methylamphetamine, prescription medication, more cash, mobile phones and a gel blaster.
Both men were taken to Wollongong Police Station where Smith was charged with seven offences.
These included possessing an unauthorised firearm, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and stalking and intimidating with the intent to cause fear or physical harm.
He was also charged with driving a motor vehicle during a disqualification period (second offence) and three counts relating to the police pursuits, not stopping and riving recklessly.
He appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Monday where he was formally refused bail, to reappear in the same court on March 14.
The 18-year-old was released pending further inquiries.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.