Almost 10 times as many non-target species were caught in shark nets than target species last season, with more than half of the "bycatch" animals found dead.
On the Illawarra coast 12 of the 128 animals caught were the target species white, bull or tiger sharks.
The rest were other species including 15 Bronze whaler sharks, 13 of which were dead, 11 hammerhead sharks (all dead), 43 Southern Eagle rays, two dead Grey nurse sharks and two dead green turtles.
The largest sharks were a 4m Tiger shark found dead in the net at Wattamolla, two 3.6m Tiger sharks found dead in the net at Garie Beach, a 3.3m Tiger shark found dead at Austinmer.
The figures are contained in the NSW Department of Primary Industries review report for the Shark Meshing Program (SMP) for 2021-22, including nets at seven Illawarra sites from Wattamolla to Wollongong's City Beach.
The report reveals the Coledale beach shark net went missing in March last year and has been lost to the sea.
A spokesperson for DPI said it had not been recovered.
The nets used in NSW are 150m long and 6m deep, with a 60cm mesh.
The DPI spokesperson said live releases were increasing.
"The Shark Meshing Program is actively managed to minimise the impact on marine animals while protecting swimmers at some of the most popular beaches in NSW," they said.
"As part of the program contractors inspect the nets regularly. In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the number of animals released alive from the nets, from about 27 to 42 per cent. The release rate of White sharks and Grey nurse sharks has increased from 11 to 34 per cent and from 25 to 54 per cent, respectively."
The large numbers of green and leatherback turtles caught in the nets has triggered a review of their usage so as to reduce impacts, including occasional removal and underwater lights.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
