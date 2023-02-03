He's in: Gareth Ward confirms he will run for seat of Kiama

Gareth Ward has confirmed what many already suspected - he is running in the March election.
A former Liberal MP, Mr Ward will run as an independent - changing his allegiances after a fallout resulting from the party tabling a motion to suspend him from parliament last May.
"I'm standing for two main reasons," Mr Ward said.
"First, to continue to work hard and get things done for our community. Second, to stand up for the principles and values that are worth fighting for.
"Since becoming your local MP, I have secured more than $3 billion for projects right across our region. From the Albion Park Rail Bypass to the Jervis Bay Road Interchange; so many people said these projects simply wouldn't happen, but when I make a promise to our community, I always get it done."
For months speculation had been swirling around Mr Ward's intentions for the March election, with the incumbent MP stating he would make the decision on his own schedule.
Part of the speculation was the effect of the sex assault charges still hanging over his head after the Department of Public Prosecutions has repeatedly delayed the trial.
Those same charges led to his own party voting to suspend him from parliament.
Mr Ward has always emphatically stated his innocence and has expressed frustration with the ongoing delays.
A lack of an announcement from Mr Ward hadn't stopped Labor from "targeting" him.
"They have engaged in a very one-dimensional, very obvious attack on me without actually proposing to do anything for the region," Mr Ward said in November.
In his statement announcing his plans to run, Mr Ward made an oblique reference to his legal dramas.
"I acknowledge my current circumstances which have been well publicised," he said.
"I passionately believe in fairness and due process. Whilst some commentators believe the presumption of innocence is an optional extra, it isn't.
"It's a human right and fundamental to our system of justice.
"Some in the media have shifted the balance too far. I'm determined to correct this imbalance and I know my experience will eventually serve as a reminder of why a person is innocent until proven otherwise."
Mr Ward has been the Kiama MP since 2011, breaking Labor's 30-year stronghold on the seat.
In each of the three elections Mr Ward has contested he has increased the swing to him, from the 2011 swing of 19.4 per cent.
After the 2019 election Mr Ward was sitting on a margin of 12 per cent.
He has been in public life since 2004, when he became an independent councillor on Shoalhaven City Council.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
