Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Elderton Homes' collapse shatters Kembla Grange dream build

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly and Tony Sharples outside their partially constructed home, left unfinished after builder Elderton Homes collapsed. Picture by Adam McLean

Driving home from her daughter's induction as school leader on presentation day, Kelly Sharples decided to take a look at the house in Kembla Grange that her family was in the process of building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.