Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

MAFS star Harrison Boon jumps into Kiama Blowhole, escorted out by NSW Police Rescue

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 7 2023 - 8:17pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harrison Boon has quickly established himself as the latest villain on the return season of Married At First Sight - but it seems he's used to getting himself out of sticky situations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.