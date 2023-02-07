Harrison Boon has quickly established himself as the latest villain on the return season of Married At First Sight - but it seems he's used to getting himself out of sticky situations.
Described as a 32-year-old "builder" on the reality TV show, Harrison's Instagram account includes footage of him jumping into the Kiama Blowhole in front of a crowd of around 100 people.
The video, posted on the one-time Illawarra resident's account last May, shows him being escorted away by officers from the NSW Police Rescue unit.
It's not known whether the daredevil received any fines or sanctions.
"I came back up after jumping, there was a big crowd watching of maybe 100 people and I said 'just trying to get out of child support' and they all cracked up'," the single dad posted.
"Big thanks to @nswpolice rescue unit (sic). Can't believe some boomer wasted your time like that. Absolute legends.
"Please don't try this! I've left the location off this post as to not encourage others to do so,"
Despite not naming the location, the lighthouse in the background was a dead giveaway.
Harrison's account features a raft of famous local backdrops, including Bombo Quarry, Sea Cliff Bridge, skydiving over North Beach, The Farm, the breakwater blocks at Port Kembla and out the front of Lilli J cafe in Wollongong, to name a few.
Several videos posted to Instagram and Facebook groups show him jumping from cliffs into tight water holes.
In March 2021, he posted on Facebook's "Sydney Hiking Group" a video of himself conducting a "very dangerous rock jump" under the Wollongong lighthouse.
If you're not up to date with Harrison's escapades on week one of MAFS, he was coupled up with Bronte (an online beauty educator from WA) who discovered he potentially had a girlfriend outside of the experiment.
MAFS isn't the first time Harrison has publicly gone looking for love (or 15 minutes of fame).
He once appeared on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O show in a "Naked Dating" segment, performing the party trick of tying his penis in a bow in a bid to wow two women and persuade them to go on a date with him.
It's also rumoured he narrowly missed out on appearing on The Bachelor.
