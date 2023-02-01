North Wollongong's Stuart Park is reopening for business with The World is a Vampire Festival set to take-over the ground this April.
The new Australian festival will see '90s rock icons The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction perform, along with pro wrestling matches with stars from the Nation Wrestling Alliance (US) and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia.
The Illawarra will kick-off the ten-city national tour on April 15, which will also see Amyl and The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake and local acts open each show.
In between sets during the day, fans will experience some of the best professional wrestling the sport has to offer between the Billy Corgan-owned NWA and some of Australia's finest.
Featured talents include NWA Women's World Champion Kamille, NWA World Tag Team Champions Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton, Natalia Markova, Thom Latimer, Mercurio, Missa Kate and more.
It's the first large-scale festival to be held at Stuart Park in years after unseasonably wet weather caused by La Nina put a stop them.
Destination Wollongong's major events and special projects manager Jeremy Wilshire said the location was ideal though two future events in the later-half of the year do have back-up sites nominated.
"Event operators are considering Stuart Park again because a coastal, multi-use footprint adjacent to a CBD with public transport linkages will always be an attractive proposition," Mr Wilshire said.
"In saying that, we're working closely with operators to ensure we agree on a viable alternate site in case of adverse weather."
If you're not attuned to the Corgan's name, his band was responsible for iconic anthems of the '90s like Bullet with Butterfly Wings (the lyrics being the festival's namesake), Disarm, Tonight Tonight and Ava Adore. While they may have had some lineup changes, they have been a mainstay in the rock world for over three decades and in May this year will release their most ambitious work to date, Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts.
Presale tickets go onsale Thursday, February 2 at 9am. General public tickets go on sale Friday February 2 at 12pm.
For ticketing and event information visit: oneworldentertainment.com.au.
