If you're not attuned to the Corgan's name, his band was responsible for iconic anthems of the '90s like Bullet with Butterfly Wings (the lyrics being the festival's namesake), Disarm, Tonight Tonight and Ava Adore. While they may have had some lineup changes, they have been a mainstay in the rock world for over three decades and in May this year will release their most ambitious work to date, Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Acts.