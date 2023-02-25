Illawarra Mercury
Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd bring The Two Amigos show to Wollongong: The Illawarra's March gig guide

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
February 26 2023 - 10:00am
The Two Amigos: Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock are coming to Wollongong. Picture: Supplied

Two of Australia's most prolific singer songwriters Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd are joining forces once again for a musical stroll down memory lane that is bringing them to Wollongong in March.

