Two of Australia's most prolific singer songwriters Glenn Shorrock and Brian Cadd are joining forces once again for a musical stroll down memory lane that is bringing them to Wollongong in March.
Between them, Shorrock and Cadd have more than 100 years' experience in the music industry.
Now they have joined forces for the two-man show, Shorrock & Cadd - The Two Amigos, which will play two shows at Centro CBD Wollongong on March 3 and 4.
Shorrock, now 78, is an English-born, Australian singer-songwriter who founded rock bands The Twilights and Axiom before the hugely-successful Little River Band, which sold 30 million records. He followed this up with stints in Birtles Shorrock Goble and as a solo performer.
Brian Cadd, 76, is an Australian singer-songwriter, keyboardist, producer and record label founder who has been a staple of the entertainment industry for over 50 years. He performed in numerous bands, including with Shorrock in Axiom, and the Bootleg Family Band, before embarking on a solo career.
Since forming The Two Amigos, they have embarked on tours across the country with their band Little Steely Brothers.
The show features music, poignant memories and plenty of laughs, as they take the audience on a trip down memory lane with hit after hit, including Little Ray of Sunshine, Reminiscing, Ginger Man, Arkansas Grass, Cool Change, Help is on its Way and Don't You Know It's Magic.
Details: Shorrock & Cadd - The Two Amigos, Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Centro CBD Wollongong. Show only or dinner and show options are available. To book click here.
The Schizophonics, with The Unknowns, La La La's Wollongong, Wednesday, March 1. Tickets are $42.82 and are available here.
Pavement, with special guests Floodlights, Wednesday, March 1, Anita's Theatre Thirroul. Tickets here.
Buckley 25 years On - A Jeff Buckley Tribute, Thursday, March 2, Centro CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room. Tickets here.
Rob Snarski and Lindy Morrison, Friday, March 3, The Music Lounge, Wollongong. Tickets here.
Surf Trash, with Satin Cali, Friday, March 3, La La La's Wollongong. Tickets here.
Mat McHugh & The Beautiful Girls, Friday, March 3, Waves Wollongong. Tickets here.
Yawdoesitall, Friday, March 3, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Richard Marx, Tuesday, March 7, Anita's Theatre Thirroul. Tickets here.
Deadshowws, Friday, March 10, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Crumb, Friday, March 10, UoW Uni Bar. Tickets here.
Hard Quiz Live - Hosted by Tom Gleeson, Friday, March 10, Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium. Tickets here.
Bodyjar and Gyroscope, Saturday, March 11, Waves Wollongong. Tickets here.
Peking Duk, Thursday, March 16, Waves Wollongong. Tickets here.
Kingswood, Thursday, March 16, Heritage Hotel, Bulli. Tickets here.
Scab Baby, Friday, March 17, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Sister Nancy, Friday, March 17, UoW Uni Bar. Tickets here.
Comedian Arj Marker, Friday, March 17, Anita's Theatre Thirroul. Tickets here.
Miramar, with special guests, Saturday, March 18, La La La's Wollongong. Tickets here.
Van the Man - A Tribute to Van Morrison, Saturday, March 18, CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room. Tickets here.
Stella Donnelly, Saturday, March 18, UoW Uni Bar. Tickets here.
Royale with Cheese - The Ultimate 90s Rock Show, Saturday, March 18, Heritage Hotel, Bulli. Tickets here.
Fever Pitch with The Sunday Estate and Plastic Bath, Wednesday, March 22, La La La's Wollongong. Tickets here.
Comedian Blake Pavey, Thursday, March 23, UoW Uni Bar. Tickets here.
Robertson Brothers - 1960's Variety TV Show, Friday, March 24, Anita's Theatre Thirroul. Tickets here.
Lola Scott, Friday, March 24, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Lime Cordiale, Friday, March 24, Waves Wollongong. Tickets here.
Bloom Sings The Eva Cassidy Songbook, Friday, March 24, CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room. Tickets here.
Pseudo Echo, Saturday, March 25, Anita's Theatre Thirroul. Tickets here.
Bloom Sings Stevie Nicks, Carole King and Linda Ronstadt, Saturday, March 25, CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room. Tickets here.
Jeremy Spoke - The Pearl Jam Tribute, Saturday, March 25, Heritage Hotel, Bulli. Tickets here.
Don't Change - Ultimate INXS, Friday, March 31, CBD Wollongong Sorrento Room. Tickets here.
Abroad, Friday, March 31, Towradgi Beach Hotel.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
