Bulli Pass vandal doesn't speak for us, MP says

Keira MP Ryan Park has slammed the vandal behind "appalling, offensive" graffiti messages left at the top of Bulli Pass.
The messages, in red spray paint, appeared on road signs at the entryway to the northern Illawarra over the weekend, apparently intended for visitors from the Sutherland Shire.
One message read: "f--- off Shire c----", the other said, "F--- the Shire go back to Cronulla".
Mr Park said the vandal did not speak for Illawarra residents.
"It's almost a callout for people from outside our region, that we don't want them here. That's not the case - that's far from the case," he said.
"We love sharing our natural environment, our community with people from around the state, the same way many people from our area travel in and around NSW and Sydney every single day.
"This is not what we should be tolerating. It needs to be made very clear that this does not reflect the community that we all love and live in."
Mr Park acknowledged the messages came at a time of some tumult for the northern Illawarra, where an influx of new residents from north of the region is thought to have contributed to rising property prices and a challenging rental market.
"Of course people have noticed a change in our community, and we get a lot more visitors and a lot more people who want to have a look at maybe calling this part of NSW their home. That's something that happens when you grow and develop - that's the maturation from a town into a city," he said.
"Property prices have escalated and the cost of housing of course is problem, it is a problem for the next generation in particular ... but that is not the way you convey a message or frustration. That's not the way to do things in NSW.
"It's simply appalling, offensive, wrong and doesn't reflect the community that I've been lucky enough to call my own my whole life. This type of behaviour needs to be called out, not tolerated, and if they find out who it is I hope they throw the book at them."
The graffiti has since been removed.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
