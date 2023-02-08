Illawarra's Selen Akinci was going about her normal Monday afternoon at work when people started messaging her asking if her family was safe.
That's when she found out about the deadly earthquake that had struck her home country Turkey.
Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra (MCCI) Strategic partnership manager Selen Akinci who came to Australia 13 years ago said it's been a hard two days.
"I immediately called my family when I found out about the earthquake and thankfully since they are in Istanbul, they're all safe," Ms Akinci said.
Sadly, some of Ms Akinci's friends have not been so lucky.
The devastating earthquakes hitting a swathe of Turkey and north-western Syria have killed about 7800 people with the World Health Organisation expecting the death toll to rise to 20,000 as rescue efforts continue.
"I've got some friends in Adana as well, they're safe but not allowed to go back into their house because of the aftershocks," Ms Akinci said.
The catastrophic 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude quakes which toppled entire buildings into rubble in mere seconds have left thousands dead, trapped, injured, homeless and missing.
"The weather is also not on their side. It's winter time and it's below-zero degrees and people are dying of hypothermia," Ms Akinci said.
The Turkish born-Australian said her friends in Turkey have been in touch, telling her about the harrowing scenes unfolding before their eyes.
"So many children have been orphaned and the old and sick are suffering without access to hospitals," Ms Akinci said.
"The hospitals have collapsed and they can't get to other cities because of blocked roads."
The Turkish community in Wollongong, Ms Akinji said, has been extremely saddened by the unfortunate incident with people standing in solidarity with each other to get through the difficult time.
"We had a seniors event organised by the MCCI today and lots of Turkish seniors have not shown up because they are grieving what has happened."
"Whatever little donations people can make will make a huge difference to those in need," she said.
"AHBAP is a very trusted Turkish organisation actively working to raise funds for disaster relief. It was the first organisation even before the government to start the relief action."
Save The Children Fund and UNICEF are other organisations appealing for disaster relief, Ms Akinci said.
The Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commissions can be used to check if the charity you want to donate to is registered and legitimate.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.