Illawarra's Turkish community grieves loss of friends, family in deadly earthquake

By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 6:54pm
Selen Akinci grieves the loss of her friends and their families in Turkish earthquake. Main picture by Adam McLean, picture of rescue operations in Elbistan, Turkey by Mehmet Kacmaz /Getty FEBRUARY 07

Illawarra's Selen Akinci was going about her normal Monday afternoon at work when people started messaging her asking if her family was safe.

