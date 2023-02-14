With Illawarra's Maralyn Young having dedicated her life to redefining lingerie for full-figure and post-mastectomy women, the businesswoman believes it is now time to handover the reins.
Ms Young who set up the renowned CasaMia store in Fairy Meadow 18 years ago and the Warilla branch a few years later has loved every minute of the revolutionary journey and says giving up the business will not be easy for her.
"It is going to take me a long time to sell my business because I've got to find the right person," she said.
"I will make sure whoever I hand the reins over to will have the same empathy, compassion and feel for women that I did to keep it going."
"Originally the only thing we supplied were breast forms and bras but I wanted CasaMia to be the one-stop-shop for women with breast cancer," she said.
The business soon opened the CasaMia pamper centre which included a new massage room for massage and beauty therapies and she also added wigs, swim wear and other lingerie to their collection.
"We also started giving out information that women with breast cancer needed and started liaising with doctors and hospitals," Ms Young said.
The local entrepreneur also started her own charity Breast Aware Australia for which she is invited to raise awareness about breast cancer at schools and community events.
Ms Young's business ventures have a great influence on the Illawarra community with CasaMia being the only boutique of its kind.
"It has been a wonderful experience and I have loved it but I think I have trained my girls so well that I'm now confident I can walk away and the customers will be well-looked after," she said.
The Fairy Meadow and Warilla businessses have been advertised for sale online with arrangement for inspections on request.
