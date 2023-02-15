Get your swimmers on and help celebrate a special 18th - the annual Great Ocean Pool Crawl.
The Clearsafe-sponsored event will be held across six Illawarra ocean pools - at Coalcliff in the north and down to Towradgi.
Event organiser Phil Murray, who has completed a mind-blowing 75,000 laps in Towradgi ocean pool, said he was looking forward to the big day.
"It's a fun day, two laps at every pool from Coalcliff to Towradgi," Mr Murray said.
"It's not a race but we just have a good time."
"This year our target is $30,000 and we are confident that we'll go past it," Mr Murray said.
Despite the watery setting of the charitable event, people who can't or don't wish to swim can also be a part of it.
"You can walk in the pool or you can walk by the pool, whatever you like. At the end of the day it's all about raising money for Cancer Council," he said.
Keira MP Ryan Park who has been one of the many keen pool crawlers in some of the previous years' events said he would try his best to make his way down this year.
"Ocean Pool Crawl has been an important part of the community and we are encouraging people to get involved," he said.
The main day will involve registrations at the Towradgi Beach Hotel at 8am with the real action beginning at 9am.
The buses stationed at the hotel will take the participants to Coalcliff followed by Wombarra, Austinmer, Bulli, Woonona and Towradgi.
To register or for more information on the March 5 swim go to the Great Ocean Pool Crawl website www.poolcrawl.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.