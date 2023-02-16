Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dot's girl squad still meeting up after 64 years of friendship

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 16 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Main picture - Noelene Roberts, Dot Hennessey, Carmel Keyes, Karen Scarlett, Maureen Gilbert, Betty Wilkie, Annette Harlow and Helen Pittman at The Builders Club (L-R). Picture by Robert Peet. Old picture: Dot Hennessey, Carmel Keyes, Karen Scarlett, Mrs Lewis (passed away), Maureen Gilbert, Betty Wilkie and Jan Hiddlestone (L-R)

In a world where even the most serious relationships are broken up over Facebook, this Wollongong girl gang's 64 years of friendship is inspirational.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.