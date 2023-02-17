BlueScope joins Soldier On to pledge a veteran-friendly workplace

BlueScope has pledged it will do its bit to develop a "veteran-friendly" workplace to assist former defence force members make their way into a new career.
The Port Kembla steelmaker became the 200th organisation to sign on to a pledge with veterans support group Soldier On, embracing the skills and attributes veterans offer across three core areas: recruitment, retention, and workplace culture and communication.
"For every organisation that signs The Pledge, we are one step closer to enabling more veterans and their families to secure their future careers after transitioning from Defence," Soldier On national pathways program director Dave Waters said.
"The Pledge" is a voluntary standard that enables organisations across Australia to signal their support for current and ex-serving personnel and their families by creating "veteran friendly" workplaces.
BlueScope's chief executive of Australian steel products John Nowlan said the company was pleased to sign up and veterans had many transferable skills to offer.
"We are very proud to partner with Soldier On and provide employment opportunities that will support Defence personnel, veterans, and their families and this will in turn assist them to build a future to help them thrive," he said.
"Soldier On's participants have a range of training and experience that BlueScope values and many transferable skills to offer.
"BlueScope can enable career opportunities where employees grow through continuous learning and development, where they are rewarded and will make an impact, as well as enjoy the sense of belonging that comes from working with people who genuinely look out for one another."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
