Bellambi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) has become the frontrunners for diversity and inclusion with the launch of first-of-its-kind Pride rescue boards.
The rainbow boards birthed from a mere seedling of an idea one afternoon two years ago will make Illawarra proud as they make their way to other Surf Life Saving Clubs across the country.
The process from start to finish was not an easy one with several designs rejected till the creators finally settled on the one that really spoke to them.
Bellambi SLSC deputy president Matthew Theris who played a big role in the project said he was happy to be finally making the announcement.
"This has been an incredible journey with all parties involved. Our members have been absolutely privileged to be a part of such a fantastic initiative," Mr Theris said.
The launch of the rescue boards could not have come at a better time with the Sydney WorldPride festivities kicking off last Friday.
Surf Life Saving Australia president John Baker ESM said the pride boards were a symbol of progress and acceptance.
"SLSA recognises the importance of acknowledging Australia's diverse community both within our patrolling members and the community who visit our beaches every day," he said.
The rainbow stripes represent LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide combined with the Progress Flag representing people of colour and those that have died and the remaining pink white and blue marking the transgender flag.
Surf lifesavers and supporters have proudly marched in the Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras since 2007 with 60 life savers marching in the first year. Since then over 1,400 life savers have marched in the parade coming from clubs all across Sydney, regional NSW and Interstate.
