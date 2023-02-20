Illawarra Mercury
Woman in 70s airlifted to hospital after struck by car in Woonona

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:55pm
A pedestrian believed to be in her 70s has been airlifted to hospital with multiple injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Woonona.

