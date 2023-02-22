When Logan Mountford stepped into the Optometrists' Wollongong centre, he felt like his story book had come alive with surroundings, objects and characters he'd spent his recent days memorising.
Ashlee, Logan's mum, said the otherwise daunting eye test process which was made enjoyable for the 10-year-old living with autism could not have been more "perfect".
"It was a few weeks ago that we realised Logan was starting to get a bit squinty and we decided to get him tested," Ashlee said.
The Albion Park resident decided to make a visual story book for Logan with pictures and descriptions of the store, preparing him for the day.
She turned to the Specsavers team for help.
"The staff were amazing and they sent pictures of everything from the front of the store to the people Logan will meet on the day, the machine that will be used and the chair he would sit in," she said.
"I basically made a booklet about Logan's day at Specsavers to prepare him for it."
Despite the preparations, Ashlee was hesitant about how Logan would react but was wonderfully surprised when he "followed the story perfectly".
Specsavers Retail Manager James Dinardo said the experience opened his team's eyes and made them appreciate the efforts parents of children with special needs put in everyday.
"It was the first time we'd been asked to provide photos and other details to a parent and based on how it went I'd say it was an efficient experience for everyone," Mr Dinardo said.
The manager said it was important for business to be more aware, understanding and accepting of people's special needs.
"Years ago the awareness wasn't there and they were quick to judge like saying that child's a handful, not really understanding what's parents go through on a daily basis to function in a normal capacity," he said.
"Businesses should be open to offering more assistance where necessary.
