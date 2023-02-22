Illawarra Mercury
Specsavers help create a visual story for 10 yo boy with special needs

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 22 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:42pm
Logan Mountford had an "amazing experience" at Wollongong specsavers store when he went for an eye test recently. Supplied pictures

When Logan Mountford stepped into the Optometrists' Wollongong centre, he felt like his story book had come alive with surroundings, objects and characters he'd spent his recent days memorising.

