A colourful Illawarra criminal accused of attacking and wounding a fellow dealer over unpaid debts will remain on remand after he failed in his bid for release.
One-time Finks president of the bikie club's South Coast chapter, Troy Fornaciari, who sports a fully inked face including the words "Tuff Luck" on his eyelids, fronted Wollongong District Court for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to four charges of commercial drug supply, using an offensive weapon in company, wounding, and intimidation in the local court last month.
Fresh details emerged over the incident, as the district court heard Fornaciari allegedly found himself with more than $60,000 in drug debt with an upline supplier after moving methamphetamine to dealers.
He allegedly turned to accused meth dealer Paul McKiernan and said he had been "f---cked over by other people" and needed to "get back on top".
The Crown case included about 10 pages of evidence containing conversations between the pair and others, the court heard, which made mention of Fornaciari or 'Forno' allegedly involving himself in meth supply.
It is alleged the relationship between McKiernan and Fornaciari deteriorated which led to a physical altercation between the pair in May last year.
Fornaciari is accused of attacking McKiernan with a knife in Dapto, leaving him with a head injury that required a hospital admission and staples.
The court heard Fornaciari allegedly made threats to McKiernan including "you're coming for a drive with me" and "I'm going to put one in both of your knee caps".
McKiernan allegedly said he wasn't going with him and responded "if you're going to shoot me, shoot me here".
He was taken to hospital by a friend. The Crown alleged CCTV footage showed Fornaciari and an unknown person arrived at Wollongong Hospital and allegedly told McKiernan's friend he would shoot them if they didn't come outside.
But McKiernan refused to leave the ED and was discharged from hospital on May 14 last year after an overnight stay.
He reported the incident to police and provided a statement, in which he also allegedly disclosed his involvement in meth supply.
Fornaciari was arrested later that day and has remained on remand since.
Defence barrister Scott Fraser said on Wednesday the case against Fornaciari was "not a strong one" and argued a significant portion of the Crown's evidence will be subject to an argument of admissibility at trial.
However Judge Robert Sutherland denied Fornaciari's release due to the nature of his alleged threats and "extensive" criminal background.
The court heard McKiernan and other witnesses are expected to give evidence at the upcoming trial in August.
Fornaciari was supported in court by family, with a friend telling the Mercury she was "remaining positive" and that he "has all our support he needs" throughout the matter.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.