Illawarra offshore wind should 'accelerate' after Hunter move

The announcement of NSW's first offshore wind zone off the coast of Newcastle should only accelerate plans for developing the technology in waters off the Illawarra, the founder of a key offshore developer said.
Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen yesterday declared consultation open on a plan for a large area off the Hunter coast to be a renewable energy area.
Oceanex founder Andy Evans said far from delaying plans to develop offshore wind in the Illawarra, this showed the pace at which change was coming.
"We think the announcement should only accelerate the need for the Illawarra area to be declared as soon as possible," he said.
"We've been pushing for multiple zones to be declared in the same state for quite a while - which makes a lot of sense for electricity grid planning from a state perspective, but also as developing an industry in multiple regions where you can develop supply chain on a large scale.
"We're really pushing for the Illawarra to be the next area declared, and we've used the timeline for the Commonwealth government - it was only two months between Gippsland and the Hunter being declared.
"We're hoping the Illawarra could be declared in the next three to six months."
The Illawarra has been one of six areas on a government priority list to become offshore wind zones, with Gippsland in Victoria - and now the Hunter - formally established.
Two consortia, one formed by companies Oceanex and Equinor, and one formed by BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate, have declared their intentions to pursue wind farms off the Illawarra coast, likely coming onshore at Port Kembla.
Equinor country representative Thomas Hansen said his company was already experienced at operating offshore wind farms across the world.
BlueFloat Energy country manager Nick Sankey said the announcement was good news for "the whole state and Australia's energy transition".
"It does not affect our focus or timeline for our proposed South Pacific project, located off the south coast of NSW, where we continue to work closely with the local community to ensure it is a positive development for the area, bringing jobs and economic opportunities," he said.
"We look forward to further announcements from the state and federal governments on declared offshore wind zones in NSW - the more projects, the more opportunities for locals and for local industry, and BlueFloat will be working tirelessly to ensure that the NSW south coast shares in these benefits."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
