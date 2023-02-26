Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

University of Wollongong's Olivia Wills' $70k scholarship for multiple sclerosis research

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated February 26 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong PhD student Olivia Wills awarded $70,000 scholarship to research dietary recommendations for people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis MS. Picture supplied by University of Wollongong.

University of Wollongong PhD student Olivia Wills' research into the best foods for MS sufferers has received a sizeable boost

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.