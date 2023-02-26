University of Wollongong PhD student Olivia Wills' research into the best foods for MS sufferers has received a sizeable boost
Ms Wills has been awarded a $70,000 scholarship to explore the role diet can have in MS disease progression, management and brain health.
Despite a person diagnosed with MS being given a ton of advice on how to live a brain-healthy lifestyle the advice provided on diets is still inconsistent.
Ms Wills will sift through the anecdotal evidence and the inconsistencies to provide evidence-based dietary advice.
"Diet is often overlooked and the role of a dietitian in early treatment plans can often be undervalued," Ms Wills said.
"After being diagnosed many people want to know what to eat - patients often want to pursue any measure they can to take control of their disease. People want to feel like they can take some control at a time of great uncertainty!"
MS Australia, Australia's national multiple sclerosis not-for-profit organisation, has awarded more than $3 million in grants.
Ms Wills' project is one of the 22 that MS Australia funds.
Her research will support medical professionals to provide evidence-based dietary advice to people with MS and include diets within treatment plans.
According to MS Australia, the disease is the most commonly acquired chronic neurological disease affecting young adults and affects three times more women than men.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
