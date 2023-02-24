Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Preschool flood warning won't protect building from floodwaters

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 24 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters rushed through Jamberoo Community Preschool earlier this month for the sixth time in recent years. Pictures: supplied

An early warning system for flooding would help Jamberoo Community Preschool - but not as much as actually stopping the water from coming under the door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.