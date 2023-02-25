Traffic diversions will be put in place around the University of Wollongong to ease traffic jams as a record number of students will make the grand return to campus from tomorrow.
As in previous years, a six-week traffic management plan has been implemented by Transport for NSW to alleviate congestion and queuing on the M1 Princes Motorway in both directions approaching the university exit ramps.
"The Wollongong education precinct traffic management plan will be in place for about six weeks to ensure the safety of the community and alleviate congestion for the region's commuters," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The plan has had considerable success in the past, with a noticeable reduction in the impact on the local area.
"However, we would still encourage those attending UOW and TAFE NSW to leave their car at home and consider alternative transport options where possible."
UOW chief operating officer Alan Corr said the university was keen to welcome students back, with more students expected on campus this semester following the return of face-to-face learning over the past year.
"The university has a record number of enrolments for 2023, therefore we are expecting busy traffic periods at the start of the semester, with traffic delays surrounding the campus," Mr Corr said.
"UOW is working closely with Transport for NSW to ensure the community stays informed regarding the diversions and updated traffic information."
The traffic management plan will include diversions and traffic control in place during the morning peak hours on weekdays from February 27.
M1 southbound traffic exiting at University Avenue will be diverted left to make a U-turn at the eastern roundabout between 7.45am and 9.15am on weekdays.
Traffic at Irvine Street will be diverted to the University Western Access route via Murphys Avenue and Robsons Road during peak hours.
Drivers accessing the M1 northbound ramp towards Sydney at Northfields Avenue during peak hours will be diverted via Murphys Avenue and Robsons Road.
Access from University Avenue into Irvine Street will not be affected during diversions. Outside peak hours, traffic will continue to access the university via Irvine Street and Northfields Avenue.
Train services to North Wollongong will be met by UOW's free shuttle buses and the free Gong Shuttle.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.