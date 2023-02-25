Illawarra Mercury
Coledale RSL votes to sell off pokies to fund club's reopening

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated February 25 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:06pm
The Coledale RSL Club has voted to sell at least six poker machines to fund its reopening. File picture of gaming machines.

The beleaguered Coledale RSL which announced it would "close permanently" two months ago, has staged a comeback with club members voting to sell off at least half its gaming machines to fund a reopening.

