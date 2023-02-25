Just like a jukebox the Group 7 All Star weekend delivered big hit after big hit across two games of high quality action to kick off the South Coast footy season.
The best athletes from across Group 7 first grade and ladies league tag battled it out under a scorching sun at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
Hundreds of footy fanatics crowded the oval ready to watch their favourite local athletes.
The Group 7 All Stars Women coached by Talia Atfield and the Indigenous All Star women coached by Krissy Falzon were the first two sides to battle it out on the day, with the Group 7 All Stars walking away victorious.
It was a tight first couple of minutes before Lily Eggleton made a quick play after the Indigenous side fumbled the ball to go over the line and put her side up 4-0.
This would ignite the flame for what was a dominant first half performance by the All Stars team, who were firing on all cylinders, which was even more impressive considering they had only one training session together prior.
A try by Taylah Afflick brought the score to 22-0 at halftime.
Coming out of the halftime break a fire seemed to have been lit underneath the Indigenous girls as they looked like a completely different team.
A few minutes into the half the Indigenous All Stars would get on the board through a strong move by Bindi O'Hara which brought the score to 22-6 after a successful conversion.
An amazing full field run by Maddy Farrell almost saw them cut into the lead again but the All Stars were able to shut it down.
While the Indigenous girls had the momentum the All Stars would extend the lead with Macey Lee breaking through to nab her second try of the day.
Cassidy Morris would break through the All Stars line one last time to bring the score to 26-10 where it would stand until the final whistle.
It was an impressive effort by both sides playing during the hottest part of the day.
Drew Longbottom performed a Welcome To Country and smoking ceremony prior to the kick off of the men's game.
Both teams came to play early on with each side dishing out some monster hits on one another.
It was a defensive showcase over the first ten minutes, until Shellharbour Sharks' star second-rower James Ralphs burst through an opening in the Indigenous line to put his side on the board.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies' Billy Hayburn nailed the conversion to bring the score to 6-0.
The Abed Atallah coached Group 7 All Stars grabbed the momentum from here as the Magpies' Oliver Parrish was the next to bound over the line, followed by another successful Hayburn conversion to bring the score to 12-0.
After some extra curricular activities from the sides, it was Parrish again who took advantage to put another try down.
Another successful conversion brought the score to 18-0 at halftime.
Just like in the women's game after halftime it was a much closer affair with both sides putting a strong emphasis on the defensive end.
The Indigenous side had a few opportunities but it would be the Group 7 All Stars Guy Rosewarn who flew over the line to attack first in the second half.
Another successful Hayburn conversion brought the score to 24-0.
The Indigenous All Stars would soon break through though thanks to a tremendous effort by the Eagles' Shannon Wakeman, which after a conversion brought the score to 24-6.
The Stingrays' Jayden Harris would tack on one more for the Group 7 side before the Bulldogs' Luke Millard scored the final try of the match for the Indigenous All Stars.
The final score read 30-10 to the Group 7 All Stars.
The Group 7 Rugby League season will start on Saturday, March 22.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
