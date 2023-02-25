Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Group 7 All Star weekend provides big hits to kick off South Coast footy season

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated February 26 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Group 7 All Stars vs the Indigenous All Stars. Picture by Sam Baker

Just like a jukebox the Group 7 All Star weekend delivered big hit after big hit across two games of high quality action to kick off the South Coast footy season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.