'Epic failure': Shellharbour councillors aim to avoid a repeat of 2021 election

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated February 28 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:30pm
The problems with the 2021 elections have seen Shellharbour City councillors reject the idea of the NSW Electoral Commission running its 2024 poll. Picture by Adam McLean

Shellharbour city councillors have given the NSW Electoral Commission a serve - refusing to fork out more than half a million dollars to run the 2024 election.

