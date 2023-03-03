Call for govt clarity on plans for waterfront land on Lake Illawarra

While NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has ruled out any further sale of public assets, it is unclear whether that includes a parcel of land on the shores of Lake Illawarra.
An eight-hectare block of waterfront land off King Street, Warrawong, was declared "surplus to requirements" by the Planning and Environment Department.
Just over a week before Christmas last year, the department launched a "registration of interest" process to canvass ideas for the use of the land.
Following the Premier's pledge, the department continued to state "the site is not for sale" - this time noting that, if it were selling that an expressions of interest process would have begun.
"The registration of interest closed on February 17, 2023," a department spokesperson said.
"Submissions and feedback has been received from residents, not-for-profit organisations, and the private sector.
"All submissions and feedback are being carefully considered to help inform the next stage of the process."
However, what has caused concern for local MPs and city councillors is the wording in the registration of interest documents that clearly point to the ultimate goal as being a sale.
The department is called "the vendor" and the main aim behind the entire process is to "develop a divestment strategy".
Wollongong MP Paul Scully was concerned that the department had not come out and stated it was not going to sell the land.
"There needs to be a definitive statement from the government about what its plans are with respect to that land," Mr Scully said.
"Littered through the government's own documents with respect to its registration of interest process is that this is tasked with developing a divestment strategy.
"In anyone's language a divestment strategy means 'sale'. If they don't intend to sell it, say so."
Labor has already come out with a clear-cut promise that the land won't be sold.
"When it comes to the future of this important land on the foreshore of Lake Illawarra the difference is clear - a re-elected Perrottet government will sell it; Labor will not," Labor property spokesman Steve Kamper said.
"A future Labor government will not sell off this land to fill a budget black hole for a Sydney project."
Wollongong MP and Labor planning spokesman Paul Scully noted the public opposition to the moves on the foreshore land.
"Since the surprise announcement of the Perrottet government's sale plans there has been a clear view from the community that activation of the site for jobs and tourism is supported with green space retained, but people don't want to see it sold off," he said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
