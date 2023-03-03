Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Call for govt clarity on plans for waterfront land on Lake Illawarra

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 3 2023 - 7:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong MP Paul Scully feels the state government needs to make a clear statement about any future plans to sell off a parcel of land on the shores of Lake Illawarra. Picture by Adam McLean

While NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has ruled out any further sale of public assets, it is unclear whether that includes a parcel of land on the shores of Lake Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.