Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lake Illawarra land sell-off 'reeks of duplicity', says Wollongong councillor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:59am, first published February 6 2023 - 7:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This waterfront strip of land at Lake Illawarra has become a source of conflict between the state government and Wollongong City Council.

The state government's actions over a waterside block of land at Lake Illawarra "reeks of duplicity", Cr Tania Brown said at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.