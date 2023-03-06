Regulars are returning for coffee from the Sutherland Shire-based specialty roaster Migliore Espresso Roasters - where Mr Budkathoki used to work - and the cafe breakfasts offered by the store. In addition to the cafe standards, Mr Budhathoki serves up Nepalese dumplings, called momos, stuffed with ground chicken, lettuce and herbs served with a tomato and sesame broth, in a nod to his heritage.