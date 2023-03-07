Illawarra Mercury
Mango Tree shuts Wollongong store, moves to Lake Heights

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 7 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 5:12pm
Khilendra Kafle takes one last look at the view over North Beach before he closes his Mango Tree restaurant. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Another long-standing Wollongong restaurant has called it quits as rising costs take a bite out of the city's hospitality sector.

