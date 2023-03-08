Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

RISE on Gipps future unclear after builder PBS goes bust

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of SPK Plumbing Shaun Kelley is one of the hundreds of contractors who are out of pocket after builder PBS went bust. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A Unanderra business has been left $130,000 out of pocket after Canberra-based PBS Building went into voluntary administration yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.