Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong construction sites placed on notice

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Building inspectors found dozens of faults on Illawarra construction sites. As SafeWork does not publicly identify non-compliant sites, there is no suggestion any sites in the photo were hit with notices. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Some Illawarra construction sites need to lift their game after a safety blitz found dozens of problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.