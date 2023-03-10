Could a four-day work week trial be on the horizon?
A senate committee has recommended the federal government back a national four-day work week trial through the 100: 80: 100 model.
The trial would mean employees receive 100 per cent of their salary even when reducing the work hours to 80 per cent. The employees would maintain 100 per cent production of a full work week.
A four-day work week has been trialled in companies locally and overseas, including Bellambi's Buckaroo and Wollongong's Coutts Lawyers & Conveyances.
Some other recommendations of the Senate Select Committee on Work and Care report released on Thursday includes a "right to disconnect" which ensures employees cannot be contacted out of office hours unless it is an emergency.
Another recommendation is to increase the paid parental leave to 52 weeks from the current 18 weeks.
The Mercury went to the streets to see what Illawarra residents thought of a four-day working week trial and whether it would suit their lifestyle.
Michelle Connor, Kiama Downs
"I witness people with fatigue especially around about 3 o'clock, there's no production there. People are worn out. I really do believe that a four-day work week is more productive."
"Then people actually have the three days to rest, recoup and come back and do a full days proper work"
Cherry Eusebio, North Wollongong
"If you have happy employees the quality of work that your staff are bringing will be a good quality as well. Instead of burning them out on that five days. Why not have a rest on the fifth day to enjoy the sun and the beach."
"When your team, or your staff will be coming back on Monday they're refreshed especially nowadays with mental health, I think everyone will be benefiting on this one."
Shirene Abbas, Cringila
"I do believe working four days would be more productive it gives people more time to actually focus on other tasks that they may have."
"I work in retail and it is a bit flexible enough already ... for my work actually might not be the most beneficial but for other people and for future employment that I might get into it it will be"
Gift Chikanda, Kanahooka
"The benefit is that you get more time to rest, you are more recharged for work when you come back for the four days."
"The same case load that I would do in five days I think I could manage in four."
Jack Walker, Stanwell Tops
"We give away too much of our time to our employers, I think there's been a big a creep towards a 24-hour work culture being contactable all the time."
"I think there's a tendency for people to think that it's only going to work in like office jobs, and things like that, whereas like a lot of people in trades are like 'oh no, you need to be on five days a week', but there's like a huge culture of like overwork in that industry too as well, like compulsory over time and things like that. I think needs to be addressed."
David Gearin, Bundeena
"I'm an educator. So, we probably do need that flexibility to get into school every day, I think if you're efficient with your work and you're well planned you could manage that."
"I suppose to make four days out of seven depends if you can compress your five into four it might be a risk to you. You might end up doing 20 per cent less work, but yeah, I'm all for it."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
