The duo entered the tournament as favourites after winning the last Tour event in Brisbane and the top seeds did not disappoint and made the final without dropping a set. In the final they faced second seeds Asher Gill (NSW) and Felix Birke (NSW), who jumped out to an early lead but Brienen and Fejes squared the ledger in the second set before taking out the decider to win 2-1 (18-21, 21-17, 15-8).