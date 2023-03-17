Urgent support is needed for clean energy companies before more are lost to overseas markets, Sicona Battery Technologies founder and CEO Christiaan Jordaan says.
The Wollongong company is among a group of 20 local businesses heading to Canberra on Monday for the Illawarra Clean Energy Expo.
The networking event mightn't be putting dollars or grants directly into companies, but it gives them a chance to be on an international stage in front of 20 embassies, ambassadors, MPs, senators, business groups, the Electrical Trades Union and Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.
Sicona has already been approached by interests in the United States, Vietnam and India to shift the manufacture of their next generation battery technology out of the Illawarra and overseas.
"We are getting so much attention, so much interest to build large-scale manufacturing there. States like Tennessee and the Carolinas and falling over themselves just to get companies like Sicona," he said.
"They say 'come and build manufacturing here because we want our people to have job opportunities, we want to create economic value in our states'. The federal government in the US is just bipartisan in supporting the clean economy and manufacturing. We need to adopt that same can do attitude in Australia, we have all the goods to do it.
Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said the expo will raise awareness of the wealth of expertise available in the Illawarra, but she fell short of saying it would lead to any financial support.
"Businesses across the Illawarra are leading the way in developing scalable, real-world solutions in clean energy and renewables. This expo will showcase this capability to the nation and open conversations that have the potential to lead to real advances in the industry," she said.
Mr Jordaan said Australia has the ability to manufacture batteries here using critical minerals that are currently being exported. He called on the government to legislate tax incentives for clean energy companies to start-up in Australia and use locally-sourced materials.
Mr Jordaan said low-cost project finance loans linked to the Treasury, rather than banks, available in the US should be introduced in Australia to make it easier for clean energy companies to start.
"It boggles the mind why we don't do this in Australia," he said.
Sicona's technology was developed and perfected at the University of Wollongong's (UOW) Australian Institute for Innovative Materials. UOW vice chancellor and president, Professor Patricia Davidson said energy transformation has regional significance to the Illawarra, with the region's attributes of creativity and innovation helping to make it an economic powerhouse.
"UOW is well placed to provide evidence-based advice to inform policy and industry investment across Australia that considers social, economic and technical issues," she said.
"The university occupies a critical position in our regional economy as an education, research and innovation powerhouse. We are an anchor institution, continually seeking to create social and economic opportunities in our communities."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
