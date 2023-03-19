Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wasted chances end up costly for Illawarra Stingrays in loss to Manly United

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 6:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mix of missed one-on-one chances have ended up costly for the Stingrays with the side going down 3-0 against Manly at Macedonia Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.