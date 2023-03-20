Illawarra Mercury
Small mistakes costing the Wollongong Wolves goals

By Jacob Timpano
Updated March 20 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
Wolves defender Banri Kanaizumi. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

After shipping eight goals in their past two games and 15 in their opening seven fixtures, the Wolves focus will shift to the defence this week at training in preparation for the Mariners.

