After shipping eight goals in their past two games and 15 in their opening seven fixtures, the Wolves focus will shift to the defence this week at training in preparation for the Mariners.
It seems to be a league-wide trend with 36 goals scored across eight games but it's not a good sign when you're conceding and we've let in plenty against Marconi, Rockdale and now St George.
We scored three goals on the weekend so it shows how clinical we are up top. But the defence is something that definitely needs to be rectified collectively as a group.
Coach David Carney has a young squad and it's pretty normal for mistakes to be made early on in player's careers - especially defenders.
The way the team play with high full-backs can at times leave them exposed but it's those little mistakes costing the side.
