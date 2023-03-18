Scoring three goals away from home is usually enough to get the win but that was not the case for the Wolves against St George on Saturday night, with David Carney's side going down 5-3 at Penshurst Park.
Five goals were scored in a scintillating first half before the goals continued in the second. The Wolves had the lead in the match on two occasions before St George fought back to win the match.
In a big week for the club off the field - with Wolves CEO Strebre Delovski assuring fans that potential A-League expansion is on the horizon for the 2025-26 season after Canberra and Auckland were confirmed as the next two teams entering the professional competition - the side were looking to rectify their 3-1 loss to Rockdale at home last round.
Despite injury troubles to key players, coach David Carney was given a massive boost up top with the return of previously suspended striker Jake Trew to lead the line.
Speedy winger Alex Masciovecchio was brought into the starting 11 with Josh Macdonald dropping to the bench.
Both sides were looking to get back to winning ways following losses last round, with St George going down 2-0 to Manly after winning three on the trot before that fixture.
It was a pacey start to the match but almost a horror start for Carney's men, when City right-back Pedro Ferrari found some space out wide and cut a cross back into Aiden Mostofi who put his shot wide and really should have scored.
Despite the early warning sign, the Wolves took the lead through Masciovecchio for his third goal of the campaign in what was a stellar goal. The former Unanderra junior took on his defender on the right hand side and was not closed down by St George, meaning he was able to unleash a shot into the top left corner.
The match was pretty even until Trew capitalised on some poor St George defending in the 30th minute.
A ball over the top from young centre-back Harrison Buesnel caused problems for City goalkeeper Nicholas Burke and captain Tarik Ercan and the former Wollongong Olympic IPL striker was left with an open net to finish the ball off.
And following St George's second goal, the side took the lead for the first time in the match. This time it was Mostofi - who made up for his earlier miss - to put City in front with 10 minutes to go in the first half.
The game settled slightly as both teams headed into the break, with the Wolves on the wrong side of a five-goal thriller in the opening 45 minutes.
The scoring continued after the break and it was St George that went up 4-2 just two minutes into the second period.
This time it was Nathan Roberts who netted his second goal in consecutive weeks following a neat assist from Ortiz.
The Wolves were not out of this one and hit back in the 51st minute following a set piece. Masciovecchio whipped in a corner onto the head of captain Banri Kanaizumi and the Japanese import made no mistake.
In the 65th minute Paulo Mitry almost added an eighth goal for the match with a screamer from outside the box but the ball clattered against the post.
Second half substitute Nav Darjani tried to level the scores as the game got more frantic in the final 15 minutes, but curled his left-footed shot just wide of the goal.
Masciovecchio then missed a golden chance to square the ledger after another miscommunication at the back from St George but his shot went over the crossbar. He then had another chance shortly after, but City goalkeeper Burke stood strong to make the save.
The match was all but secured for St George after they were awarded another penalty in the 86th minute. Uruguayan Franco Maya made no mistake from the spot.
But despite trying desperately, the Wolves ran out of time and St George won the match, 5-3.
The Wolves will look to bounce back from two losses on the bounce when they return to WIN Stadium next Sunday against the Mariners. Kickoff 3pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.