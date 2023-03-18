Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves left to rue leaky defence in eight-goal thriller against St George

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated March 18 2023 - 8:56pm, first published 8:55pm
Wolves coach David Carney will be searching for answers following the side's second loss on the bounce. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Scoring three goals away from home is usually enough to get the win but that was not the case for the Wolves against St George on Saturday night, with David Carney's side going down 5-3 at Penshurst Park.

