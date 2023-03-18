Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Coniston notch up second straight Illawarra Premier League victory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 18 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Black scored a goal for Coniston against Bulli on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

It was a tale of two halves, but Coniston have continued their solid start to the 2023 Illawarra Premier League season by taking down Bulli 2-1 on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.