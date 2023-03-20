Illawarra Mercury
Can Labor's Katelin McInerney and Maryanne Stuart flip the results in Kiama and Heathcote?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 21 2023 - 9:22pm, first published March 20 2023 - 12:56pm
Labor's Katelin McInerney, with her father Paul at the Kiama pre-polls, hopes to unseat popular incumbent Gareth Ward. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Illawarra is bookended by two seats won by the Liberals at the last state election in 2019. Female Labor candidates are hoping to change that on Saturday.

Nearly 20 years ago, a picture of Katelin McInerney playing netball appeared in the pagers of this paper.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

