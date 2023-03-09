Illawarra Mercury
Labor Heathcote candidate Maryanne Stuart speaks out against coal mining in the water catchment

Ben Langford
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 11:44am
Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart. Picture by Robert Peet.

No mining should be allowed in the Illawarra's drinking water catchment, Labor candidate for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart has said in what is a break from NSW Labor policy.

